OSHP updates condition of motorcyclist injured in accident

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio–The State Highway Patrol released an update on the condition of a motorcyclist who was injured in an accident Thursday on Interstate-70 in Norwich.

Sgt. Jeff Jirles with the Zanesville Post said 28-year-old Trevor Cole of Hebron is in critical condition.

Authorities said Cole was eastbound on I-70 when he collided with a motorcycle that was just ahead of him.

Sgt. Jirles said Cole went off the right side of the roadway striking a guardrail.

Cole was flown from the scene by MedFlight to Grant Hospital.

The second motorcyclist was not injured .

The crash remains under investigation.

