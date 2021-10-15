OSHP updates condition of motorcyclist injured in accident

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio–The State Highway Patrol released an update on the condition of a motorcyclist who was injured in an accident Thursday on Interstate-70 in Norwich.
Sgt. Jeff Jirles with the Zanesville Post said 28-year-old Trevor Cole of Hebron is in critical condition.
Authorities said Cole was eastbound on I-70 when he collided with a motorcycle that was just ahead of him.
Sgt. Jirles said Cole went off the right side of the roadway striking a guardrail.
Cole was flown from the scene by MedFlight to Grant Hospital.
The second motorcyclist was not injured .
The crash remains under investigation.
