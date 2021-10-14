Thursday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 30, Akr. North 0
Cin. Gamble Montessori 49, Day. Christian 12
Gates Mills Gilmour 48, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 12
Parma Hts. Valley Forge 32, Lakewood 25
St. Clairsville 35, Wheeling Central, W.Va. 0
Tipp City Tippecanoe 46, Fairborn 3
Tol. Rogers 27, Tol. Woodward 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Day. Thurgood Marshall vs. Day. Dunbar, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com
