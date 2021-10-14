Thursday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 30, Akr. North 0

Cin. Gamble Montessori 49, Day. Christian 12

Gates Mills Gilmour 48, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 12

Parma Hts. Valley Forge 32, Lakewood 25

St. Clairsville 35, Wheeling Central, W.Va. 0

Tipp City Tippecanoe 46, Fairborn 3

Tol. Rogers 27, Tol. Woodward 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Day. Thurgood Marshall vs. Day. Dunbar, ccd.

