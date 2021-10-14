State Golf Tournament Tees off Friday

Friday is a big day for some golfers in our area. Three teams will make the trop to the OHSAA State Tournament, while one golfer is looking to make a statement as an individual.

In DII the John Glenn Boy’s Golf team will tee off on the back nine of the NorthStar Golf Course. The Little Muskies reached state after their runner-up performance at the East District Regional at EagleSticks. John Glenn shot a 316 finishing behind number one Carrollton.

The Newark Catholic boy’s will be at the OSU Golf Club Scarlet course. They won the Central Division DIII tournament with a score of 302.

The Sheridan girls make the run at state on the OSU Gray course. They’ll start on the front 9. The Generals were first in the DII Southeast District Reginal.

All the teams tee off at 9:50am.

Finally, individual golfer Riley McKenzie earned her way to state finishing as the number one golfer in the DII Southeast Regional.

She shot a 72 to make her way to state she tees off at 10:50.

We’ll have updates from the golf tournament on Friday.