Share the Love Drive To Collect Warm Articles of Clothing and Non-Perishable Food Donations

Local News
Gunnar Consol30

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- As the cooler weather returns, you bring back your winter wardrobe, and unpack your stored blankets; see if you can spare any of those warm winter clothes, jackets, or blankets for this year’s Share the Love Drive.

Especially during a pandemic, many people may be on the brink of financial disaster. Acquiring warmer apparel may be a necessity but unattainable this season for some. North Terrace Church of Christ is teaming with Eastside Community Ministry and Christ’s Table to hold a warm clothing and food drive which is a win-win situation for donors. 

“The first is, it helps the need of someone else whose needing food, needing clothes, and it takes care of them. I think an unexpected ways, we experience a benefit of generosity to our hearts and minds. Being generous once often makes it easier to be generous multiple times,” Chris Steele, lead minister at North Terrance Church of Christ stated.

The event is taking place October 30th from 9AM-11AM in the North Terrace Church of Christ parking lot on Brandywine Boulevard. And it will be a quick and easy process for people looking to donate.

“This is a drive-through. So you don’t even have to get out of your car. We’ve got Key Club members, we’ll be there, members of North Terrace, Keely, and Jamie will be here as well. So you just drive through right out here, we will pop your trunk, pick up everything -whether its in sacks, bags, whatever you want, we’re there so we make it as easy as we can for you to not have to get out of your vehicle,” Chad Tom, one of the founding partners of Credo Financial Advisors said.

Eastside Community Ministry is in need of blankets, coats, hats, gloves, blankets, undergarments, socks, and other warm weather gear. Christ’s Table is looking for non-perishable food donations for their Thanksgiving event. Both Eastside Community Ministry and Christ’s Table both have websites on which you can make a monetary donation if you’re unable to donate a warm article or food item. 

