Quioto leads Montreal against Philadelphia following 2-goal showing

Philadelphia Union (12-7-9) vs. CF Montreal (11-10-7)

Montreal; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Montreal +119, Philadelphia +223, Draw +242; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Romell Quioto leads Montreal into a matchup with Philadelphia after scoring two goals against Atlanta United FC.

Montreal put together an 8-13-2 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 4-8-1 in home matches. Montreal scored 34 goals a season ago, averaging 1.5 per game.

The Union went 14-4-5 overall a season ago while going 4-4-4 on the road. Philadelphia scored 49 goals a season ago, averaging 2.1 per game.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. The last meeting ended in a 1-1 draw.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Montreal: Ahmed Hamdi (injured), Mason Toye (injured), Aljaz Struna (injured), Robert Thorkelsson (injured).

Philadelphia: Joseph Bendik (injured), Cory Burke (injured), Ilsinho (injured), Kai Wagner.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.