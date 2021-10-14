Pedri to sign new deal with Barcelona through 2026

Sports
Associated Press5

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona midfielder Pedri González has agreed to a new contract with the team through 2026, the club said Thursday.

Barcelona said Pedri’s new contract will include a release cause of 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion). His salary was not made public. The deal will become official when the player signs on Friday.

The 18-year-old Pedri is coming off a breakout season, his first with Barcelona after joining from Las Palmas. The playmaker led Barcelona with 53 appearances, helping it win the Copa del Rey.

Pedri also became a key player for Spain, helping the national team reach the semifinals of the European Championship and winning a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

The new contract signals Barcelona’s desire to have Pedri help lead the team that is undergoing a painful transition since the departure of Lionel Messi and is facing enormous financial difficulties.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Alpe d’Huez and cobbestones are back for 2022 Tour de France

Associated Press

Albanian FA deplores fan violence, blames Polish supporters

Associated Press

Barcelona starts critical 3-game home stint for Koeman

Associated Press