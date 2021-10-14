High School Sports Scoreboard 10.14.21

VOLLEYBALL:

COSHOCTON: 3 RIVER VIEW: 0

LANCASTER: 0 NEWARK: 3

Newark defeated Lancaster 24-26, 21-25 and 23-25. Bella Martinez from the Wildcats had 17 kills. Layne Sanford tallied 8 kills, 15 assists and 7 digs. Jenna Shackleford added 6 kills and 13 blocks. Gabby Wolfe had 7 kills, 5 blocks and 1 ace.

WEST MUSKINGUM: 0 TRI-VALLEY: 3

The Scotties took the 3rd set 25-9. The Lady Tornadoes finish the regular season 9-13.

MORGAN: 0 SHERIDAN: 3

The Generals win 10-25, 14-25 and 14-25.

MEADOWBROOK: 3 JOHN GLENN: 0

John Glenn was defeated 25-15, 25-16 and 25-8. The Little Muskies Emma Dolan had 4 kills, 2 aces and was 100 percent serving. Emma Johnson added 3 kills and 9 digs. Abby Buchtel made 2 kills, 1 block and was 100 percent serving. Lauren Blair tallied 10 assists and was 100 percent serving and Emma Briggs had 10 digs.

MAYSVILLE: 3 CROOKSVILLE: 0

Maysville wins in three straight sets 25-14, 25-22 and 25-18.

Crooksville starts tournament play on Tuesday when they travel to Wellston for sectional tournament play. The game starts at 6pm.

GIRLS SOCCER:

CAMBRIDGE: 3 EDISON: 0

RIVER VIEW: 3 WEST MUSKINGUM: 2

Tornadoes end the season 9-7-1.

LAKEWOOD: 1 LICKING VALLEY: 4

ZANESVILLE: 1 HEATH: 4

Zanesville finishes the regular season 6-8-2. The Lady Devils will open tournament play at 6:30 Thursday at home against River View.