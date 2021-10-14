High School Sports Scoreboard 10.14.21

VOLLEYBALL:
COSHOCTON: 3 RIVER VIEW: 0
LANCASTER: 0 NEWARK: 3
Newark defeated Lancaster 24-26, 21-25 and 23-25. Bella Martinez from the Wildcats had 17 kills. Layne Sanford tallied 8 kills, 15 assists and 7 digs. Jenna Shackleford added 6 kills and 13 blocks. Gabby Wolfe had 7 kills, 5 blocks and 1 ace.
WEST MUSKINGUM: 0 TRI-VALLEY: 3
The Scotties took the 3rd set 25-9. The Lady Tornadoes finish the regular season 9-13.
MORGAN: 0 SHERIDAN: 3
The Generals win 10-25, 14-25 and 14-25.
MEADOWBROOK: 3 JOHN GLENN: 0
John Glenn was defeated 25-15, 25-16 and 25-8. The Little Muskies Emma Dolan had 4 kills, 2 aces and was 100 percent serving. Emma Johnson added 3 kills and 9 digs. Abby Buchtel made 2 kills, 1 block and was 100 percent serving. Lauren Blair tallied 10 assists and was 100 percent serving and Emma Briggs had 10 digs.
MAYSVILLE: 3 CROOKSVILLE: 0
Maysville wins in three straight sets 25-14, 25-22 and 25-18.
Crooksville starts tournament play on Tuesday when they travel to Wellston for sectional tournament play. The game starts at 6pm.
GIRLS SOCCER:
CAMBRIDGE: 3 EDISON: 0
RIVER VIEW: 3 WEST MUSKINGUM: 2
Tornadoes end the season 9-7-1.
LAKEWOOD: 1 LICKING VALLEY: 4
ZANESVILLE: 1 HEATH: 4
Zanesville finishes the regular season 6-8-2. The Lady Devils will open tournament play at 6:30 Thursday at home against River View.