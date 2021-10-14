High School Scoreboard 10.14.21

VOLLEYBALL

MAYSVILLE: 3 ZANESVILLE: 1

The Panthers defeated the Blue Devils 25-16, 21-25, 25-9 and 25-13.

Jenna McPeek had 5 aces, 17 digs and 1 kill. Olivia McPeek tallied 1 ace, 17 assists, 7 digs and 3 kills. Izzy Hutchinson added 2 aces, 13 asssits, 5 digs and 8 kills and Hannah Fulkerson had 2 aces, 13 assits, 5 digs and 8 kills. Jayda McGarvey put up 3 aces, 1 block, 4 digs and 8 kills.

LAKEWOOD: 0 UTICA: 3

GIRLS SOCCER:

JOHN GLENN: 7 NEW LEXINGTON: 1

It was a rough night for the Panthers in at Jim Rockwell Stadium as they fell to the Little Muskies. The first goal of the game went to New Lex with an own goal by John Glenn.

At the 35:28 mark in the first half Marina Nicolozakes scored her first of four goals off a Bella Eubanks assist. Her second goal came with 17:03 left in the first half off an assist from Angela Kumler. Nicolozakes would net the hat-trick with 7:50 left in the half. Lydia Rolling would then get in on the action just 40 seconds later to make it 4-1 at the half.

Kumler would get a goal of her own to start the second half. She’s then assist on Nicolozakes last goal of the game with 14:53 left to make it 6-1. Kumler would get another goal off a Nicolozakes assist to end the game 7-1.

JG goalkeeper “Bean” Sowers 2 saves off 2 shots. NL goalkeeper Olivia McGraw 14 saves off 21 shots.

The Little Muskies move to 8-5-2 overall and 8-0-1 in the MVL. New Lexington is 0-11-3 overall and 0-9 in the MVL. The next game for John Glenn is Saturday versus Rosecrans at 5:00pm at JGHS.