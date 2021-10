Friday’s Time Schedule

No. 9. Oregon vs. California, 10:30 p.m.

No. 24. San Diego St. at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.

Boston at Houston, 8:07 p.m.

Chicago at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Boston at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Washington at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Houston at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Phoenix at Chicago, 9 p.m.<