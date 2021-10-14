FC Cincinnati looks to break 6-game slide with victory against Orlando City SC

Orlando City SC (11-8-9) vs. FC Cincinnati (4-16-8)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: FC Cincinnati +182, Orlando City SC +142, Draw +243; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: FC Cincinnati looks to end a six-game slide when it hosts Orlando City SC.

FC Cincinnati put together a 4-15-4 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 2-5-4 in home matches. FC Cincinnati scored 13 goals last season, averaging 0.6 per game.

Orlando City SC went 11-4-8 overall a season ago while going 3-3-5 on the road. Orlando City SC scored 48 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 33.

The teams meet Saturday for the third time this season. The last meeting ended in a 1-1 draw.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: FC Cincinnati: Maikel Van Der Werff (injured), Joseph-Claude Gyau (injured).

Orlando City SC: Alexandre Pato (injured), Chris Mueller (injured), Oriol Rosell (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.