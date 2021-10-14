Education of Yesterday Event to Provide Live Music and Teach The Enriching History of Farming

DRESDEN, Ohio- The 17th Annual “Education of Yesterday” event is going to be taking place this weekend in Dresden at 3685 Cass Irish Ridge Road.

The event is to educate younger and older generations alike just how farming -and what the farm life- was like generations ago. They have tractors and tools that date back to the early 1900s and a hands-on lesson of just how food was put on the plate back in the day.

“We’re going to be in the fields with the old machinery. So that’ll be something to see. We’ve got the corn and soybeans both this year. And then we’re going to be making some hay bales and shelling the corn, so that is a good history lesson for the kids. And they actually get to throw the corn shucks into the sheller and then watch it come out and it’s shelled corn. Then they can take a handful home if they want, and then they can also get to play with it in our -instead of a sandbox, we’ve got a cornbox,” Kendra Hindel, coordinator of the Education of Yesterday event stated.

You can expect fun for the whole family with a train ride around the property premises, a kids play area, old and new farm toys on display, and an enriching history lesson and demonstration on old farming techniques. Of course, there will be all that with also lots of live entertainment and even a dinner on Saturday evening.

“Events-wise, Saturday we’ve got: Bluegrass music playing at 1:00, then we’ve got the Tri-Valley FFA coming in at 1:00 with their kiddy pedal pull, and then 3-5:00 we’ve Standankos -a band playing-, 5:30 we’ve got a hog roast, so stay for that. We do ask for an additional donation for the hog roast. That and another band Backlash will be playing from six to eight. So Saturday we go into the evening, and then Sunday, same type of events,” Hindel said.

The event runs Friday and Saturday 10AM to 5PM, and Sunday from 11AM to 4PM. You can find more information on the ‘Country Crossroads Education of Yesterday’ Facebook page. The event is free to attend; however, they do ask for donations to park to help raise money for the event. They will also have donation buckets for those who wish to give more than expected so they can continue the history of yesteryears for years to come.