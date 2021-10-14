Devils kick off season against the Blackhawks

Chicago Blackhawks vs. New Jersey Devils

Newark, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Devils -142, Blackhawks +119; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils play the Chicago Blackhawks at home for the season opener.

New Jersey finished 19-30-7 overall in the 2020-21 season while going 7-18-3 at home. The Devils averaged 28.8 shots per game last season on the way to scoring 2.6 goals per game.

Chicago finished 24-25-7 overall and 11-14-3 on the road in the 2020-21 season. The Blackhawks averaged 3.0 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes per game.

INJURIES: Devils: None listed.

Blackhawks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.