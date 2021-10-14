County Commissioners Met to Hear Bids on County Water Line Extension in Washington and Madison Townships

Gunnar Consol19

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Today at the county commissioners office, a handful of private companies presented their bids to county government in hopes to score a contract with the county to expand the county’s water lines.

The new extension is being dubbed the ‘Big B Road and Mutton Ridge Road Water Project’ which would supply and connect around 40 households to the county’s potable water network on those two roads in Washington township and a part of Madison township.

“We had four bidders today. All of the bidders were under the estimate which we were pleased with. The bids that we received, they were well under the engineer’s estimate. So he will take the bid packets, review them to see that everything’s correct, and then make a recommendation to the commissioners,” Don Madden, projects director for Muskingum County stated.

Connecting these approximate 40 households to county water will make clean drinking water cheaper and more readily available for the homes on those roads. Because right now, they have to resort to other ways to get their drinking water.

“They would have either private wells, there are some that haul water and have cisterns. Things of that nature for the water supply right now,” Madden said.

Commissioners will wait for a recommendation from the county engineer before awarding the contract for the Big B Road and Mutton Ridge Road Water Project. It will take about a week for the county engineer to analyze the bids and make a recommendation. Construction on the water project could begin anytime between the late fall to late winter and be completed by the middle of next summer.

