Community Youth Foundation Hosts Coat Drive Until Middle of November

Local News
Gunnar Consol21

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Community Youth Foundation is hosting its 14th winter coat drive which is running from this week until November 12th. 

While the weather is warm for now, the colder seasons are right on our doorstep. The pandemic has crushed a lot of families financially, and providing warm clothes can be difficult this season.

“I know that a lot of the younger people in our area who come from low income families or just don’t have the means of getting any kind of heavy clothing to wear this winter, they especially appreciate the opportunity to be given a coat that they can wear all winter long,” Christy Rahrig, advisor for the Community Youth Foundation stated.

To provide ample time for people to dig through their winter wardrobes and assess what they can donate, donations have already begun being collected. Donation sites will also be widespread throughout the community.

“It started this week and we are going until the second week of November. Anywhere that you see a large white box with CYF’s logo on it, that is a place where you can drop all of your winter donations. We have a box here at the office, we have boxes at several local banks, we have boxes at a few of our local high schools, and our CYF members will be responsible for collecting the donations at the end of the drive to bring back here for us to sort and redistribute,” Rahrig said.

If you’re unable to donate a warm article of clothing, you can also make monetary donations to the Muskingum County Community Foundation to purchase winter items.

LIST OF PARTICIPATING DROP OFF LOCATIONS:

-Muskingum County Community Foundation: 534 Putnam Avenue

-Bayer Heritage Federal Credit Union: 3280 Northpointe Drive

-The Community Bank: 113 North Fifth Street

-Muskingum County Library System: John McIntire Library, South Branch, New Concord Branch

-North Valley Bank: 2775 Maysville Pike & 3636 Maple Avenue

-Park National Bank: 14 South Fifth Street, 505 Market Street, 1201 Brandywine Boulevard

-People Bank: 3108 Maple Avenue

-Bishops Rosecrans High School: 1040 East Main Street, Zanesville

-John Glenn High School: 13115 John Glenn School Road, New Concord

-Philo High School: 4000 Millers Lane, Duncan Falls

-Zanesville High School: 1701 Blue Avenue, Zanesville

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Gunnar Consol
Gunnar Consol
Gunnar is a recent graduate of Plymouth State University in Plymouth, New Hampshire having majored in meteorology with minors in mathematics and communications. He was on the varsity track & field team all four of his years at Plymouth competing in the long jump, triple jump, and 100m and 200m races. Growing up in Central Florida, having endured many relentless hurricane seasons and experiencing pop-up thunderstorms everyday during the summer inspired his initial interest in the weather. A lack of cold weather subsequently drove him to attend college in New Hampshire. This was to experience a whole other side of the weather: winter. He is excited to have just moved to Ohio and explore what all the state has to offer. He also hopes that Ohio is a happy middle ground between how hot Florida is and how cold New Hampshire is. In his free time, Gunnar enjoys staying active, going on photography photoshoots, and gardening.

Related Posts

Education of Yesterday Event to Provide Live Music and Teach The Enriching History of Farming

Gunnar Consol

County Commissioners Met to Hear Bids on County Water Line Extension in Washington and Madison Townships

Gunnar Consol

Share the Love Drive To Collect Warm Articles of Clothing and Non-Perishable Food Donations

Gunnar Consol