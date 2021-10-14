Community Youth Foundation Hosts Coat Drive Until Middle of November

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Community Youth Foundation is hosting its 14th winter coat drive which is running from this week until November 12th.

While the weather is warm for now, the colder seasons are right on our doorstep. The pandemic has crushed a lot of families financially, and providing warm clothes can be difficult this season.

“I know that a lot of the younger people in our area who come from low income families or just don’t have the means of getting any kind of heavy clothing to wear this winter, they especially appreciate the opportunity to be given a coat that they can wear all winter long,” Christy Rahrig, advisor for the Community Youth Foundation stated.

To provide ample time for people to dig through their winter wardrobes and assess what they can donate, donations have already begun being collected. Donation sites will also be widespread throughout the community.

“It started this week and we are going until the second week of November. Anywhere that you see a large white box with CYF’s logo on it, that is a place where you can drop all of your winter donations. We have a box here at the office, we have boxes at several local banks, we have boxes at a few of our local high schools, and our CYF members will be responsible for collecting the donations at the end of the drive to bring back here for us to sort and redistribute,” Rahrig said.

If you’re unable to donate a warm article of clothing, you can also make monetary donations to the Muskingum County Community Foundation to purchase winter items.

LIST OF PARTICIPATING DROP OFF LOCATIONS:

-Muskingum County Community Foundation: 534 Putnam Avenue

-Bayer Heritage Federal Credit Union: 3280 Northpointe Drive

-The Community Bank: 113 North Fifth Street

-Muskingum County Library System: John McIntire Library, South Branch, New Concord Branch

-North Valley Bank: 2775 Maysville Pike & 3636 Maple Avenue

-Park National Bank: 14 South Fifth Street, 505 Market Street, 1201 Brandywine Boulevard

-People Bank: 3108 Maple Avenue

-Bishops Rosecrans High School: 1040 East Main Street, Zanesville

-John Glenn High School: 13115 John Glenn School Road, New Concord

-Philo High School: 4000 Millers Lane, Duncan Falls

-Zanesville High School: 1701 Blue Avenue, Zanesville