Chicago Fire and the New England Revolution take the field

Chicago Fire (7-16-6) vs. New England Revolution (20-4-5)

Foxborough, Massachusetts; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New England -232, Chicago +560, Draw +373; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The New England Revolution and the Chicago Fire take the field.

The Revolution compiled an 8-7-8 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 2-3-5 in home matches. New England averaged 1.4 goals on 5.9 shots on goal per game a season ago.

The Fire compiled a 5-10-8 record overall a season ago while finishing 0-6-5 in road matches. Chicago averaged 1.4 goals on 4.1 shots on goal per game a season ago.

The teams meet Saturday for the third time this season. New England won the last meeting 3-2.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: New England: Emmanuel Boateng.

Chicago: Boris Sekulic (injured), Luka Stojanovic (injured), Kenneth Kronholm (injured), Carlos Teran (injured), Brian Gutierrez (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.