Cambridge Man Arrested

A Cambridge man is under arrest following the execution of a search warrant.

The Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office said the CODE task force took 28-year-old Todd Michael Spencer, of Cambridge, into custody at a residence in Columbia Court in Cambridge.

It took place Tuesday around 11:30AM. There detectives located several illegal items that included suspected fentanyl, suspected crystal methamphetamine, drug trafficking equipment and a loaded firearm. The items will be sent for further analysis.

Officials said Spencer has an outstanding warrant for his arrest and has been formally charged by the Guernsey County Prosecutor’s Office for possession of a Fentanyl related compound and tampering with evidence.