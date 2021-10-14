Updated on Wednesday, 13 October 2021 at 5:37 PM EDT

THURSDAY: A stray rain shower possible during the morning and early afternoon, and then isolated rain showers and thunderstorms possible during the late afternoon. Areas of fog possible during the early morning. Otherwise; mostly clear skies during the morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Highs around 82°. South winds around 5 mph during the early morning, becoming southwest at 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Isolated rain showers and thunderstorms possible throughout the evening and overnight. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies throughout the evening and overnight. Lows around 61°. Southwest winds at 5-15 mph during the early evening, becoming south around 5 mph during the late evening and overnight. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

FRIDAY: Isolated rain showers and thunderstorms possible during the morning and early afternoon, and then scattered rain showers and thunderstorms likely during the late afternoon. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 82°. South winds around 5 mph during the early morning, becoming southwest at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms likely during the early evening, and then widespread rain showers and thunderstorms likely during the late evening and overnight, and then isolated rain showers possible towards sunrise. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 55°. Southwest winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the early evening, becoming west at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late evening and overnight. New rainfall amounts less than an inch possible.

SATURDAY: Isolated rain showers possible during the morning and early afternoon, and then gradually tapering off during the late afternoon. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies throughout the morning and early afternoon, becoming partly cloudy by the late afternoon. Highs around 71°. Breezy, with west winds a 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the early morning, becoming northwest at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows around 44°.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around 64°.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows around 40°.

MONDAY: Mostly clear. Highs around 68°.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows around 42°.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around 72°.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows around 48°.

WEDNESDAY: Slight chance of rain showers. Partly cloudy. Highs around 72°.

DISCUSSION:

On the latest weather map, a strong area of low pressure – L7 – was located over central South Dakota with a minimum central pressure of 987 mb. Extending southeastwards into Iowa is an occluded front which triple points near Des Moines, IA. There, a warm front stretches from Des Moines, IA through central Illinois and Indiana and into the Cincinnati, OH area. Extending southwards from the triple point is the cold front which meanders through northern Missouri and down into central Texas. Further to the south, another area of low pressure – L8 – was located near Colorado Springs, CO with a minimum central pressure of 1001 mb. Meanwhile, upper level charts show that L7 is completely stacked over South Dakota. A very broad trough of low pressure stretches across the Rocky Mountains, with the axis roughly parallel to the Four Corners region. Further to the west, jet streak is racing into the Pacific Coast line.

Rain shower and thunderstorm activity is present at this time across Illinois and Indiana. This activity is running ahead of the warm front which is trying to lift northwards. Blow over clouds from this activity will likely move into our region during the evening and overnight tonight. However, this precipitation activity is likely to weaken as the evening goes on. For now, I am going with mostly clear skies in our region for tonight, though some areas of fog will be possible. As well, the winds will likely become very light during the overnight tonight, and this may allow for temperatures to drop down to around 55° – 59° across the region, with places like Lancaster and Cambridge possibly reaching down to around 52° – 56°. As for the precipitation, with the warm front likely to continue moving northwards, and weakening a bit during the overnight hours, the possibility of a stray rain shower will remain in our region during the overnight hours. However, the majority of the activity will likely remain just off to our north and west.

The possibility for a stray rain shower will continue into the morning and early afternoon hours on Thursday. By sunrise on Thursday Morning, L7 will likely be up around Winnipeg, MB, and the cold front will be pushing into western Indiana. Meanwhile, an area of high pressure will remain in control over the Appalachian Mountains. This area of high pressure will act to block the bulk of the precipitation, and will also be partially responsible for slowing down the cold front. Partly cloudy skies will likely take over in the low and mid-levels during the afternoon on Thursday. However, with the precipitation likely remaining off to our north and west, I am expecting that temperatures will likely rise upwards of 80° – 84°. Isolated rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible in our region, mainly north and west of Zanesville during the late afternoon hours as the cold front tries to move towards Northwest Ohio. If the precipitation and cloud cover ends up being less than what I am expecting, then high temperatures may try to go a degree or two warmer than what I presently have as the high temperature.

By Thursday Evening, L8 will be making it’s way into the Red River Valley. In doing so, it will have likely attached itself to the frontal boundary and will begin to slow it down. This will result in the cold front stalling out along a line across Northwest Ohio during the overnight hours on Thursday Night and into early Friday Morning. Rain shower and thunderstorm activity will be likely along the frontal boundary, however this will likely be just a little too far away from our region to get in on the bulk of the activity. Nonetheless, I am keeping the isolated rain showers and thunderstorms in the forecast for our region on Thursday Night as some of it may try to meander into our region. Otherwise; very muggy conditions for Thursday Night as overnight lows struggle to drop much lower than 59° – 63°.

On Friday Morning, L8 will be located over the Ozark Mountains. A new area of low pressure – L8A – will have likely developed near the Paducah, KY area during the early morning hours. The frontal boundary will likely remain stalled out across Northwest Ohio for the first half of the day on Friday. Isolated rain shower and thunderstorm activity may be present in our region as carry over from Thursday Night and in response to daytime heating and instability on Friday. For our region, partly cloudy skies will be present across our region otherwise with highs likely reaching back up to around 80° – 84°. The winds will be a bit stronger, with gusts up to 25 mph possible from the southwest. As L8A moves northeast during the day afternoon, precipitation coverage probabilities will increase as well. A weak warm front will likely develop across the Ohio River Valley on Friday and then moving through our region. This will likely help to get scattered rain showers and thunderstorms developing in our region during the late afternoon hours.

Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms early Friday Evening will likely give way to widespread rain shower and thunderstorm activity during the late evening and overnight hours. This will be the result of L8A moving into Ohio and then passing through our region. The cold front will push through sometime during the overnight hours. Temperatures will likely remain very muggy during the evening hours, but once the cold front pushes through, a noticeable drop in the temperatures will be likely, possibly down to around 53° – 57°.The winds will remain steady during the overnight, from the west with gusts up to 25 mph possible at times.

L8A will likely continue it’s intensification as it moves towards Ottawa, ON. The upper level trough associated with L8A will push through our region on Saturday. Isolated rain showers will be possible on the backside of the cold front, and again during the late morning and afternoon as the upper level trough moves over. This will likely also allow for mostly cloudy skies to be present in our region. For now, I am expecting that the high temperature in our region will likely be up around 69° – 73°. Breezy conditions will also be around with a northwest wind gusting upwards of 30 mph.

As the sun begins to set, the activity in our region will likely quickly taper away, leaving us with mostly clear skies during the evening and overnight on Saturday Night. Depending on the winds, I am expecting that overnight lows in our region will likely reach down to around 42° – 46°.

A weak trough will try to move through the region on Sunday, and this could bring in some partly cloudy skies for a bit during the afternoon. Otherwise, I am expecting that Sunday will be quiet with highs up around 62° – 66° and a fairly dry air-mass.

An area of high pressure will move into our region as we head into the end of the weekend and starting off next work week. This will allow for dry weather in our region with temperatures trying to hover right around average for this time of the year. By the end of the forecast period, it appears that the high pressure will move off to our southeast, and this will allow for our next system to begin moving through the Plains.

