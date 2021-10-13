Zanesville Ready to Bounce Back

Zanesville football Coach Chad Grandstaff said last week’s loss to Granville was caused by mental errors.

Those errors led to turnovers and players not being where they were supposed to be on the field. Coach Grandstaff said it started with a bad week of practice and lack of focus.

He’s hoping the team will get back on track this week as they face 4-4 Watkins Memorial.

“Right away it starts with energy. What energy are you bringing to practice, what’s your body language, your focus and your energy better be in the right direction,” said Grandstaff. “We turned the ball over 4 or 5 times. You can’t have bad practices if you’re going to play a great team.”

For the Blue Devils the game also marks the last of the season at Sulsberger Stadium.

“We’re just trying to go 1-0 each week. We got to game left. For the seniors this is the last game they’ll play at Sulsberger Stadium. Al the time put in here, the blood, the sweat and tears. I would hope that we would come out focused and ready to go.”

