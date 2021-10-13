Week 8 ‘Players of the Game’ Announced

Local News
Gunnar Consol17

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Orthopaedic Associates of Zanesville is sponsoring WHIZ’s Player of the Game spotlight each week, and week eight’s three highlighted players are: Sheridan’s #13, Caden Sheridan; Meadowbrook’s #10, Josh Hupp, and Granville’s #8, Devon Haley. 

The Orthopaedic Associates of Zanesville view this opportunity as a full-circle moment where they’re able to give back to the community and recognize its best football players.

“This is a really fun thing for us to be involved in. Because unfortunately football is a contact sport, and the vast majority of the interaction that we have with these players are when they’re kind of at a low point. They come to the office, they’ve injured something or broken something, and we see that side of things. But it’s a lot of fun for us to feel plugged in with the teams and be able to see the players when they’re healthy, when they’re at their peak, when they’re achieving what they want to, and then having some connection to these teams that we’ve treated over the years,” Benjamin Pulley, a physician at the Orthopaedic Associates of Zanesville stated.  

Be sure to stay tuned this upcoming Friday to AM1240, Z92, and Highway 103 for live coverage of this week’s upcoming high school football games. Plus you’ll be able to find out who the player’s of the game are immediately after each game.

