Tri-Valley, Sheridan ready for week nine clash

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – When Tri-Valley and Sheridan meet on the field football the MVL championship is usually on the line. And Friday night that will be the case once again.

The Generals come into the game 7-1 and with the most overall wins in the MVL. However, they have suffered a conference loss. They fell week four to John Glenn. Tri-Valley comes into the game 6-1 and coming off a bye week. They have yet to drop a conference game. If Sheridan beats Tri-Valley and New Lexington next week then they can still share the MVL Big School Division championship. If Tri-Valley wins then their game with John Glenn next Friday would decide the title outright.

The Generals went to Jack Anderson Stadium and beat Tri-Valley 33-0 last year on their way to an undefeated regular season and an outright MVL division title. That ended a three-year winning streak for the Scotties over the Generals.

Sheridan head coach Paul Culver III has been involved in a lot of Sheridan-Tri-Valley matchups through the years. He shares what makes this rivalry special.

“It’s two communities that raise young men the right way. My dad and Coach West, and Justin (Buttermore) before him, have established programs that do it the right way. There will be no personal fouls on Friday. There won’t be trash talk,” said Culver III.

Tri-Valley head coach Cam West echoed those thoughts.

“It’s two teams that do things the right way. They prepare. They play hard. They play fast. I think Sheridan does that. And I think we do that, too. We play between the whistles. I have a lot of respect for Coach Culver. His dad was the coach when I played. When I coached with Justin (Buttermore) he had taken over. I have a lot of respect for the Culvers,” said West.

Friday’s game will kickoff at 7 p.m. And it air live on WHIZ 92.7 and streaming online at whiznews.com. Pre game coverage with David Kinder and Andrew Allison starts at 6:30.