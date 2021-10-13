Thursday’s Time Schedule

|All Times EDT
|Thursday, Oct. 14
|MLB PLAYOFFS
|Division Series
|National League
Los Angeles at San Francisco, 9:07 p.m.
|NFL
Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m.
|NHL
Arizona at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Dallas at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Florida, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Seattle at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Vegas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
|NBA Preseason
Miami at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City vs Denver, 8 p.m., Tulsa, Okla.
L.A. Lakers at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
