Thursday’s Time Schedule

Los Angeles at San Francisco, 9:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m.

Arizona at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Dallas at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Florida, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City vs Denver, 8 p.m., Tulsa, Okla.

L.A. Lakers at Sacramento, 10 p.m.