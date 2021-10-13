The Muskingum County Veterans Council Prepare for 2021 Veterans Day Parade

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Muskingum County Veterans Council is planning an early event on November 6th full of activities in honor of Veterans Day.

The day will start with a free breakfast, a parade that will form at Secrest Auditorium and move through downtown, and then later on end with a Hall of Fame Ceremony. Robert Seese Jr, President of the Muskingum County Veterans Council gives a brief insight on what the community can expect.

“Between 7:00 and 7:30 a.m. up at the Eagles, for all veterans free breakfast and then we’ll come down here and form the parade, get things going and then we’ll break up. Then at 12 noon, the American Legion and the VFW, and any other veteran organizations in the community are going to have an open house,” Seese said. “Which brings us around to after the parade, at 7:00 p.m. that same evening right here we’re going to have the Veterans Day big shindig, which is the Hall of Fame.”

Seese Jr added the Hall of Fame will honor two deceased, those who’ve done something outstanding since they’ve come home, and honoring the class of 2020 since they weren’t able to do that last year because of COVID restrictions.

There is still time to be a part of the Veterans Day parade. Seese Jr encourages those to fill out a form at the Secrest Auditorium or the American Legion if you are interested.

“We have forms that you can pick up down here or you can pick them up at the American Legion post 29 here on third street. They can call me at home and I’ll gladly mail them out one and if you don’t get a chance, come on down. I understand this is short notice. This is my first year of doing the parade so I got a lot of black marks against me, but hopefully everything works out,” Seese Jr said.

Entertainment like the Barbershop Chorus will be performing and local General David Bice will be the Grand Marshall of the parade. Seese Jr expressed his excitement and hopes to see a good turn out from the community.