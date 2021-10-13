Scarecrow Contest Still Harvesting Votes as Voting Closes Halloween Night

DOWNTOWN ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Have you driven through downtown Zanesville lately and noticed some creepy figures lining the streets? Well that would be the participants of the first annual Y-City Scarecrow contest!

Back in September, businesses were invited to enter the contest and decorate a scarecrow that would be on display downtown. Since the contest was announced, the Chamber of Commerce’s expectations have been more than exceeded for the contest’s first year.

“It has taken off. We are so excited we had over 60 entries, not only did we have businesses participating, but we had families participating, churches, nonprofit organizations, it was really community wide participation this year. We are thrilled to have so many scarecrows in downtown as well as Mission Oaks Garden,” Ashley Cook, Director of Sales and Marketing for the Muskingum County Convention and Visitors Bureau stated.

The top three winners of the contest are competing for Zanesville swag-bags, gift cards, and first place also receiving a rental of the Mission Oaks Visitor’s Center. So far, votes have been pouring in and your favorite scarecrow may need your help as the competition heats up.

“We have right now over 2,000 votes, we have a couple scarecrows that have stepped out into the lead on voting. So we are still encouraging everybody to get out there and vote every single day,” Cook said.

Voting goes until October 31st, and you can vote right on the homepage of the Visit Zanesville website –here. The Zanesville Welcome center said the success of the scarecrow contest has inspired them to try to put on a snowman contest as early as this upcoming winter.