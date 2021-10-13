Post Season Volleyball Schedule Change

The lack of volleyball officials have some post season matches on the move.

Division III Edison who was scheduled to take on Morgan, Saturday will now be played on Monday. The game will take place at 6pm.

Division II Carrollton will play Philo on Monday at 7pm.

Both matches will be played at Philo Junior High.

Strasburg’s match with Malvern is also moving from Saturday to Monday. They’ll play at 6pm.

Catholic Central and Caldwell will be played at 7pm. Both matches will take place at Caldwell High School.