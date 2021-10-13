Muskingum Fall at Home vs Mount Union

Local Sports
Court Zeppernick23

The Muskingum Muskies women’s soccer team fell at home in a low scoring affair 3-0 Wednesday night. The Muskies were highly competitive in the first half, holding Mount Union scoreless for nearly the entire duration of the half. Inside the 38th minute, Mount Union garnered the first goal as Andrea Decker netted it on the assist from Sara Thomas, 1-0 Mount Union.

The Raiders would add another goal in the second half, courtesy of Teagan Johnson in the 63rd minute to make it 2-0 over Muskingum. Muskingum falls to 2-12 on the season, and will head on the road to face Baldwin Wallace Saturday, October, 16th at 2:00pm.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Tagged
Court Zeppernick
Court Zeppernick
Court graduated Ohio State University in May 2020. He has interned at NBC4, ABC6, and the Big Ten Network. He enjoys all things sports and follows all the northern Ohio sports teams including the Browns, Indians, and Cavs.

Related Posts

Zanesville Ready to Bounce Back

Nichole Hannahs

Post Season Volleyball Schedule Change

Nichole Hannahs

Maysville Finds New Opponent

Nichole Hannahs