Muskingum Fall at Home vs Mount Union

The Muskingum Muskies women’s soccer team fell at home in a low scoring affair 3-0 Wednesday night. The Muskies were highly competitive in the first half, holding Mount Union scoreless for nearly the entire duration of the half. Inside the 38th minute, Mount Union garnered the first goal as Andrea Decker netted it on the assist from Sara Thomas, 1-0 Mount Union.

The Raiders would add another goal in the second half, courtesy of Teagan Johnson in the 63rd minute to make it 2-0 over Muskingum. Muskingum falls to 2-12 on the season, and will head on the road to face Baldwin Wallace Saturday, October, 16th at 2:00pm.