High School Sports Scoreboard 10.12.21

GIRLS SOCCER:

ZANESVILLE: 2 WARREN: 3

ZHS is 6-7-2 and will close out the regular season with an LCL match at Heath on Thursday.

NEWARK: 4 LANCASTER: 1

The Wildcats led the Golden Gales at half time 1-0 before putting in 3 more goals in the second half.

Zoey Milton scored 2 goals, Mayci Sayre 1 goal and Pippy Brown 1 goal. Goalkeeper Maris Knowlton made 4 saves for Newark.

VOLLEYBALL:

ROSECRANS: 3 HARVEST PREP: 0

The Lady Bishops won 25-14, 25-17 and 25-15.

Sam Delik had 10 aces and 7 digs. Kelly Goggin added 14 assists and Jenna McLaughlin had 8 kills.

TRI-VALLEY: 3 MAYSVILLE: 0

The Scotties sweep Maysville to secure their first MVL title since 2011

JOHN GLENN: 3 PHILO: 0

JGVB (9-6, 13-8) defeated Philo: 25-10, 25-15 and 25-16.

Abby Buchtel led John Glenn with 12 kills, 3 aces, 13 digs and 1 block. Kara Fields added 5 blocks and 6 kills. Hannah DeMattio tallied 6 blocks and 6 kills. Lauren Blair had 28 assists, 2 aces,2 kills. Emma Johnson had 7 kills, 10 digs and 1 block. Ryann Durben made 12 digs and Emma Briggs had 2 aces and 5 digs.

Philo’s leaders include Natalie May with 12 assists and 11 digs. Amashia Barnett with 15 digs. Ashley Pletcher with 10 digs. Caitlin Rose for 7 kills and Brooke Cooling with 4 kills.

NEW LEXINGTON: 3 WEST MUSKINGUM: 1

The Panthers won 25-9, 18-25, 25-13 and 25-5.

New Lexington’s Aubri Spicer had 16 kills, 1 dig and 1 block. Jerilynn Koehler added 9 kills, 1 ace, 4 blocks and 2 digs. Trinity Cook had 8 kills, 10 digs and 6 kills. Nora Duperow had 3 kills, 8 digs and 5 aces. Lizzie Ellis had 1 ace and 25 assists.

MEADOWBROOK: 3 CROOKSVILLE: 0

The Colts traveled to Crooksville and beat the Ceramics in straight sets 25-10, 25-3, 25-6. The Varsity team improves to 19-1 (14-1 MVL) on the season.

HEATH: 3 LAKEWOOD: 0

The Bulldogs defeated the Lancers 25-20, 25-23 and 25-22. The Lady Dogs varsity team is on a 4 game winning streak.

NEWARK: 3 CENTRAL CROSSING: 1

The Wildcats defeat Central Crossing 25-16, 25-19, 24-26 and 25-16. Layne Sanford made 11 Kills, 22 Assists, 1 Ace, and 10 Digs. Sophomore Bella Martinez tallied 9 Kills, 1 Block, and 3 Aces. Gabby Wolfe added 8 Kills and 2 Blocks. While, Carlee Thompson had 18 Assists and 12 Digs.

BOYS SOCCER:

PHILO: 3 SHERIDAN: 2

Philo’s Heath Goodwin had 2 goals and one assist. Kaidin Harmon also had a goal. Goalkeeper Hunter Wallace made 6 saves one coming off a penalty kick.

The Electric’s last regular season game is Thursday at Cambridge at 5:30pm.

COSHOCTON: 7 TRI-VALLEY: 1

Alec Lapper netted four goals and assisted another as the Redskins defeated the Scotties at Stewart Field.

Judah Nelson also had two goals and two assists, Zane Bryant had a goal and an assist.

Isaac Dickerson made six saves in goal.

The Redskins finished the regular season 12-3-1. They host Rosecrans at 7 p.m. next Tuesday to open tournament play.

NEWARK: 6 LANCASTER: 0

Newark honored its seniors Tuesday night as they hosted conference rival Lancaster. Senior James Presley opened the scoring off an assist from fellow senior Noah Dagois. Minutes later senior Elijah Mason would extend the score to 2-0.

Dagois got the Cats off to a quick start in the 2nd half with a 43rd minute goal, off a through ball by senior Brayden McElhiney. 3 minutes later, Presley would score his 2nd of the night, from a long through ball by Bryce Casteel.

Noah Dagois would get his 2nd of the day, off a long throw-in from Hayden Reischman. Senior Gage Jackson would conclude the scoring, with diving header off a corner kick from Elijah Mason.



With the win the Wildcats improve to 7-5-2 (2-3)on the season.