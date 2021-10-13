Command Center reports 7 deaths and 505 new COVID-19 related cases in Muskingum County

COVID-19 Local News
Carolyn Fleegle25


ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The Muskingum County Joint Unified Command Center on Wednesday reported the following Muskingum County deaths from COVID-19: a 79-year-old, a 96-year-old, and a 61-year-old who died with
COVID-19 pneumonia; a 75-year-old who died with acute hypoxemic respiratory failure; a 73-
year-old who died with acute respiratory distress syndrome; a 48-year-old who died with acute
chronic respiratory failure; an 82-year-old who died with COVID-19.

The Command Center also reported 505 new Muskingum County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last seven days. This number breaks down as follows: 92 reported on 10/6, 98 reported on 10/7, 71 reported on 10/8, 73 reported on 10/9, 64 reported on 10/10, 25 reported on 10/11, and 82 reported on 10/12.

Form more information , you can visit the Health Department’s website

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Tagged
Avatar
Carolyn Fleegle

Related Posts

The Muskingum County Veterans Council Prepare for 2021 Veterans Day Parade

Kailan Martin

Zane State College Unveils New Sign in Appreciation for Partnership with Park National Bank

Kailan Martin

Week 8 ‘Players of the Game’ Announced

Gunnar Consol