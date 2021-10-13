Command Center reports 7 deaths and 505 new COVID-19 related cases in Muskingum County



ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The Muskingum County Joint Unified Command Center on Wednesday reported the following Muskingum County deaths from COVID-19: a 79-year-old, a 96-year-old, and a 61-year-old who died with

COVID-19 pneumonia; a 75-year-old who died with acute hypoxemic respiratory failure; a 73-

year-old who died with acute respiratory distress syndrome; a 48-year-old who died with acute

chronic respiratory failure; an 82-year-old who died with COVID-19.



The Command Center also reported 505 new Muskingum County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last seven days. This number breaks down as follows: 92 reported on 10/6, 98 reported on 10/7, 71 reported on 10/8, 73 reported on 10/9, 64 reported on 10/10, 25 reported on 10/11, and 82 reported on 10/12.

