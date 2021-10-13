Updated on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at 7:10 AM EDT

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Warm. High 78°

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Spotty Shower. Patchy Fog. Mild. Low 59°

THURSDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Spotty Shower/Thunder. Warmer. High 83°

DISCUSSION:

Another warm and dry day on-tap across SE Ohio, with highs in the mid to upper 70s this afternoon, under partly cloudy skies.

Skies will see more cloud cover during the overnight, along with a spotty shower chance late, Temperatures will bottom out around 60 tonight.

As we head into the end of the week, rain chances will begin to increase. We will see a spotty chance of showers, perhaps a rumble of thunder on Thursday. More scattered showers and a few storms will move in Friday afternoon into Friday night. Strong to Severe Storms will be possible on Friday as well. Temperatures will remain well above average, with highs in the lower 80s Thursday and Friday.

Scattered shower chances will continue into the morning on Saturday, along with much cooler temperatures. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s on Saturday. Drier and brighter conditions will move in for the second half of the weekend into the start of the new work week. It will be much cooler and seasonal as we head into Sunday, with highs in the lower 60s! Temperatures will warm closer to 70 once again by Tuesday.

Have a Great Wednesday!

