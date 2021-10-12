Tickets Are Still For The MCCF Dueling Pianos Show

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Muskingum County Community Foundation (MCCF) is back taking your song request through their Dueling Pianos show that starts at 6:00 p.m. this Saturday at Bryan Place.

The Dueling Pianos show will be an evening where people can gather together and listen to two talented musicians play the piano, request songs, even the hard to find songs, according to Brian Wagner, MCCF Chief Executive Officer.

“We’re honoring the COVID restrictions as best as we can. So there are still a few tickets left for anybody that would be interested in attending, but it’s great to kind of get back to some of these social events and have an opportunity to spend some time together in a good fun environment,” Wagner said.

Dueling Pianos will be able to raise money for other organizations in the community. Wagner talked about where the proceeds will be going and how it’s always great to give back to the community.

“The proceeds that we’re going to be raising for the event are going to go into our grant competitions that we hold here at the community foundation and those benefit local non profits and other charitable organizations in our area to be able to continue their mission or make improvements to their organization,” Wagner stated.

The tickets are $30 and can be purchased on their website at MCCF.org under events. There will also be a pasta dinner provided at an additional cost and then the show will start at 8:00 p.m.