River View Dominates West Muskingum

River View boys soccer shutout West Muskingum 6-0 Tuesday night to claim the outright MVL. The Bears lead 2-0 at halftime and were dominant in the shots on goal department throughout the duration of the night against West Muskingum.

Leading the night on offense for River View was senior forward Bryson Fry, who had a goal a piece in each half. West Muskingum was not able to find a rhythm on offense throughout the night and were overmatched by a dominant River View defense.

West Muskingum finishes their season with a record of 11-6. River View advances their record to 13-0-1 atop the league. standings. River View will hit the road against Mt. Vernon Saturday, October, 16th.