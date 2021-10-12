Postseason Baseball Glance

All Times EDT x-if necessary WILD CARD

Tuesday, Oct. 5: Boston 6, New York 2

Wednesday, Oct. 6: Los Angeles 3, St. Louis 1

DIVISION SERIES (Best-of-5) American League Boston 3, Tampa Bay 1

Thursday, Oct. 7: Tampa Bay 5, Boston 0

Friday, Oct. 8: Boston 14, Tampa Bay 6

Sunday, Oct. 10: Boston 6, Tampa Bay 4, 13 innings

Monday, Oct. 11: Boston 6, Tampa Bay 5

Houston 2, Chicago 1

Thursday, Oct. 7: Houston 6, Chicago 1

Friday, Oct. 8: Houston 9, Chicago 4

Sunday, Oct. 10: Chicago 12, Houston 6

Tuesday, Oct. 12: Houston (McCullers Jr. 13-5) at Chicago (Rodon 13-5), 2:07 p.m. (FS1)

x-Wednesday, Oct. 13: Chicago at Houston, 9:07 p.m. (FS1)

National League San Francisco 2, Los Angeles 1

Friday, Oct. 8: San Francisco 4, Los Angeles 0

Saturday, Oct. 9: Los Angeles 9, San Francisco 2

Monday, Oct. 11: San Francisco 1, Los Angeles 0

Tuesday, Oct. 12: San Francisco (DeSclafani 13-7) at Los Angeles, 9:07 p.m. (TBS)

x-Thursday, Oct. 14: Los Angeles at San Francisco, 9:07 p.m. (TBS)

Atlanta 2, Milwaukee 1

Friday, Oct. 8: Milwaukee 2, Atlanta 1

Saturday, Oct. 9: Atlanta 3, Milwaukee 0

Monday, Oct. 11: Atlanta 3, Milwaukee 0

Tuesday, Oct. 12: Milwaukee (Lauer 7-5) at Atlanta (Morton 14-6), 5:07 p.m. (TBS)

x-Thursday, Oct. 14: Atlanta at Milwaukee, 5:07 p.m. (TBS)

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES (Best-of-7) American League

Friday, Oct. 15: Boston at Chicago-Houston winner (Fox)

Saturday, Oct. 16: Boston at Chicago-Houston winner (Fox or FS1)

Monday, Oct. 18: Chicago-Houston winner at Boston (Fox)

Tuesday, Oct. 19: Chicago-Houston winner at Boston (Fox)

x-Wednesday, Oct. 20: Chicago-Houston winner at Boston (Fox)

x-Friday, Oct. 22: Boston at Chicago-Houston winner (Fox)

x-Saturday, Oct. 23: Boston at Chicago-Houston winner (Fox or FS1)

National League

Saturday, Oct. 16: Atlanta-Milwaukee winner at San Francisco or Los Angeles at Atlanta-Milwaukee winner (TBS)

Sunday, Oct. 17: Atlanta-Milwaukee winner at San Francisco or Los Angeles at Atlanta-Milwaukee winner (TBS)

Tuesday, Oct. 19: San Francisco at Atlanta-Milwaukee winner or Atlanta-Milwaukee winner at Los Angeles (TBS)

Wednesday, Oct. 20: San Francisco at Atlanta-Milwaukee winner or Atlanta-Milwaukee winner at Los Angeles (TBS)

x-Thursday, Oct. 21: San Francisco at Atlanta-Milwaukee winner or Atlanta-Milwaukee winner at Los Angeles (TBS)

x-Saturday, Oct. 23: Atlanta-Milwaukee winner at San Francisco or Los Angeles at Atlanta-Milwaukee winner (TBS)

x-Sunday, Oct. 24: Atlanta-Milwaukee winner at San Francisco or Los Angeles at Atlanta-Milwaukee winner (TBS)

WORLD SERIES (Best-of-7)

Tuesday, Oct. 26: at better record (Fox)

Wednesday, Oct. 27: at better record (Fox)

Friday, Oct. 29: at worse record (Fox)

Saturday, Oct. 30: at worse record (Fox)

x-Sunday, Oct. 31: at worse record (Fox)

x-Tuesday, Nov. 2: at better record (Fox)

x-Wednesday, Nov. 3: at better record (Fox)