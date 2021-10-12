Maysville Football Game Canceled

For the second week in a row River View football team will not be taking the field this Friday night.

The Black Bears were scheduled to take on Maysville at the Maysville Athletic Complex.

The decision to cancel now has Maysville looking for another opponent. In a Twitter post the school said they are looking for someone to travel to South Zanesville because it is senior night for the Panthers.

River View canceled their game against Tri-Valley last week due to Covid issues.

We’ll keep you up to date of any schedule changes.

