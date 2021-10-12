Local Scores 10/12/2021

Stories
Court Zeppernick14

BOYS SOCCER

RIVER VIEW 6 WEST MUSKINGUM 0

River View captures outright regular season MVL Championship with win, and advance to 13-0-1 on the season. West Muskingum finishes 11-6.

GIRLS SOCCER

TRI-VALLEY 5 CAMBRIDGE 0

WARREN 3 ZANESVILLE 2

ZANESVILLE IS 6-7-2 and will finish the season with an LCL match vs Heath Thursday October, 14th.

VOLLEYBALL

COSHOCTON 3 MORGAN 1

COSHOCTON WINS BY SETS OF 17-25 25-18 25-21 25-18.

JOHN GLENN 3 PHILO 0

Muskies win 25-10, 25-15. and 25-16

Court Zeppernick
Court Zeppernick
Court graduated Ohio State University in May 2020. He has interned at NBC4, ABC6, and the Big Ten Network. He enjoys all things sports and follows all the northern Ohio sports teams including the Browns, Indians, and Cavs.

