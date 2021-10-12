Local Scores 10/12/2021

BOYS SOCCER
RIVER VIEW 6 WEST MUSKINGUM 0
River View captures outright regular season MVL Championship with win, and advance to 13-0-1 on the season. West Muskingum finishes 11-6.
GIRLS SOCCER
TRI-VALLEY 5 CAMBRIDGE 0
GIRLS SOCCER
WARREN 3 ZANESVILLE 2
ZANESVILLE IS 6-7-2 and will finish the season with an LCL match vs Heath Thursday October, 14th.
VOLLEYBALL
COSHOCTON 3 MORGAN 1
COSHOCTON WINS BY SETS OF 17-25 25-18 25-21 25-18.
VOLLEYBALL
JOHN GLENN 3 PHILO 0
Muskies win 25-10, 25-15. and 25-16
Please follow and like us: