High School Score Board 10/11/21

VOLLEYBALL:

GRANVILLE: 3 ZANESVILLE: 0

Granville won 25-14, 25-14 and 25-13. The Blue Aces’ Ava Gossman had 7 kills and 7 digs. Clara Wildermuth had 9 kills. Carly Mayer had 4 kills. Rowan Jordan had 9 assists and Alyssa Guglielmi had 4 digs.

NEW LEXINGTON: 1 COSHOCTON: 3

It took four sets for Coshocton to come away with a win over New Lexington: 26-24, 25-23, 21-25 and 25-19.

Redskins junior setter, Jalynn West, led the Redskins’ offense with 37 assists and also led at the service line with 4 aces. In addition, she collected 6 kills, including 3 down the stretch to help put away the hard-charging Panthers. Lindsey Bryant had a career-high 21 kills to lead the attack, while Ella Bible and Hailey Helter had 5 each. Miyah Davis and Addy Gordon led the defense with 16 digs, while Bryant and Bible added 13 apiece. Davis and Bible each served up 3 aces.



With the victory, the Redskins climbed to 13-7 on the season and 9-5 in the MVL.

New Lexington’s Aubri Spicer had 3 blocks and 14 kills in the loss. Jerilynn Koehler added 9 kills and 8 blocks along with 2 aces. Nora Duperow had 5 kills, 1 block, 1 ace, 1 assist and 9 digs and Brianna Wright had 21 assists and 7 digs.

New Lexington falls to 10-8 on the season and 7-7 in the MVL. .

GIRLS SOCCER:

ROSECRANS: 0 BEXLEY: 3

SHERIDAN: 2 LICKING VALLEY: 6

WEST MUSKINGUM: 1 MORGAN: 0

The Tornadoes Allison Latier’s corner kick complete with a header from Sophie Quinn was enough to give West Muskingum the victory. Gracie Settles 7 saves for the shutout. West Muskingum’s overall record is 9-6-1. They are 5-3 in the MVL.

BOYS SOCCER

ROSECRANS: 0 HARVEST PREP: 3