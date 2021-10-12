Generals Fall in State Golf Bid

The Sheridan Generals Boys Soccer team won’t be making an appearance at the State Golf Tournament this year.

At the DI SE/E District at EagleSticks Sheridan finished the day in 6th place with a team score of 345. The Generals Reed Coconis shot an 86. Blake Tunes added a 90. Blaine Hannan shot an 86. Cooper Winders shot an 84 and Adam Saffell an 89.

Tri-Valley had three individuals competing. Senior Jaret Talbot shot an 81. Caden Pieper shot an 80 and Daniel Sparks an 85. Their scores were not enough to move them on to the state tournament.

New Philadelphia won the team event scoring a 312.