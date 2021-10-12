Free Flu Shots at the Rambo Memorial Health Center

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- Flu season has approached and The Rambo Memorial Health Center has taken action by making their vaccines free to the community.

Shannon Bell, Executive Director at Rambo Health said the free vaccine includes the regular and high dose on a first come, first serve basis, however, it is only free to Muskingum County residents.

“We have decided to do this in conjunction with Muskingum Respiratory Care Association to give these away free because of the COVID pandemic that is going on,” Bell stated. “Everybody has a responsibility to reduce the burden of respiratory illness. We talked about that previously and we feel that we want to enable people to be able to do this and that’s why we’re giving them away for free.”

Bell said they have a limited supply on their high dose due to that type of shot mostly being given to patients 65 and over.

The Rambo Health Center has given approximately 975 flu shots since September 20th and now that they are free, Bell says that they have been receiving positive responses.

“I think the people of Muskingum County are conscious of keeping track of their health and making sure that they’re doing the right thing. Rambo has made it easy for people to be able to obtain a flu vaccine so I think that for us personally that helps them to be able to manage their health care,” Bell added.

The flu shots will be free until they run out, according to Bell. If you’ve already paid for a flu shot and would like a refund, please reach out to Rambo.