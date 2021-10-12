Fire Destroys Trailer Home on Green Street, Several Pets Perish in Blaze

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Zanesville Fire Department responded to a trailer fire that broke out this morning around 10:56 a.m. located on Green Street.

According to Doug Hobson, Assistant Chief with the Zanesville Fire Department, the structure of the trailer was fully engulfed with a total loss upon their arrival. He said one teenager was home trying to remove the dogs, but the dogs did not make it.

“He did suffer some minor burns through his hands and was treated by Genesis Community Ambulance. We did front load the scene with ambulances just because of it being fully involved, we didn’t know how many people were there at the time. Unfortunately it did lose, it appears two adult dogs and eight puppies that were deceased in the fire,” Hobson said.

Hobson said the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

“We have asked the street department to bring a backhoe so we can start to get into the scene. The floor is unstable, the ceiling is unstable so right now we’re using a backhoe to try and pull some of those out of the way. We’re just now starting our investigation, starting to photograph the scene, starting interviews so it’ll be awhile before I know the origin of the fire.”

American Electric Power( AEP) was able to turn the electricity off to the home trailer in time to prevent any dangers that live wires may have posed for firefighters. Hobson also commented on the fast and efficient responses from each department involved.