Albania-Poland game halted after players hit by bottles

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — The World Cup qualifier between Albania and Poland was temporarily halted Tuesday when Polish players walked off the field after Albanian fans threw water bottles at them while celebrating a goal.

The game resumed about 20 minutes later and Poland held on to win 1-0.

Poland took the lead in the 77th minute through Karol Swiderski in the Group I game in the Albanian capital Tirana but the visiting players were then hit by water bottles during the celebrations.

A Polish official on the bench called on the players to immediately leave the field. Before the game resumed, a stadium announcement warned fans that Albania could have to forfeit if more objects were thrown.

