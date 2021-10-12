Updated on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at 7:10 AM EDT

TODAY: Mix of Sun/Clouds. Spotty Shower Chance. Warm. High 78°

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Patchy Fog. Touch Cooler. Low 55°

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Warm. High 78°

DISCUSSION:

Another warm day on-tap across SE Ohio, with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 this afternoon. Skies will feature a mix of sun and clouds, along with a spotty shower chance this afternoon, as a weakening cold front moves through the region.

Skies will be partly cloudy during the overnight, along with some patchy fog. It will be slightly cooler, but still well above average, with lows in the mid 50s.

As we head into the middle of the week, we will see more sunshine and temperatures once again topping off in the upper 70s to near 80.

The weather pattern will be changing as we end the work week into the weekend. A cold front and upper level trough will bring more rain potential into the region as we head into the day on Friday and it will linger into the start of the weekend. The big change temperature wise will occur on Saturday into Sunday, as the upper level trough moves in. We will go from nearly 80 on Friday, to the mid to upper 60s on Saturday for daytime highs. Cooler air will be with us on Sunday, as highs top off in the lower 60s, and overnight lows will bottom out around 40 Sunday night into Monday morning!

Have a Great Tuesday!

