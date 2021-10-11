The 25th Annual SOUPer Bowl Takes on a Different Approach the Year

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The 25th annual SOUPer Bowl benefit luncheon is cancelled, but they are still asking for your help this time around as there will be some changes this year.

The SOUPer Bowl will be held this Sunday, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Secrest Auditorium and instead of serving soup, Keely Warden, Executive Director at the Christ’s table would like for the community to drive up and donate non-perishable foods.

“Because of the COVID pandemic we decided in our best interest and everybody elses best interest to do it has a drive through this year. So you can drive right past Secrest Auditorium on the 4th street side. We’ll come out and get the food if you want to donate,” Warden said.

Warden added that they are also still selling tickets for $5 where you can enter into a door prize drawing for over $1,000 worth of gift cards. She also expressed her appreciation to the community.

“This was supposed to be the 25th celebration of the SOUPer Bowl. We want to put a big thank you out to the community because over those 25 years, over a quarter of a million dollars has been invested back into this community helping those in need. So a big thank you out to the community for helping us out.”

All food will be going to the five agencies, Eastside Community Ministry, Fellowship of Christ’s Community, Christ’s Table, Salvation Army, and Muskingum County Center for Seniors.

You can purchase a ticket by going to the Christ’s Table or you can give a call at the Christ’s Table at 740-452-9766. Once your ticket is purchased, you will be a part of a gift card raffle.