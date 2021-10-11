Ohio High School Football Poll

|DIVISION I
|1. Lakewood St. Edward (14)
|8-0
|169
|2. Springfield (1)
|7-0
|140
|3. Medina
|8-0
|136
|4. Cincinnati St. Xavier (2)
|7-1
|131
|5. Marysville (1)
|7-0
|117
|6. Columbus Upper Arlington
|8-0
|85
|7. West Chester Lakota West
|6-1
|62
|8. New Albany
|8-0
|59
|9. Pickerington Central
|7-1
|25
|10. Pickerington North
|7-1
|14
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cincinnati Moeller 13. Centerville 13.
|DIVISION II
|1. Cleveland Benedictine (14)
|6-0
|172
|2. Kings Mills Kings (2)
|8-0
|146
|3. Piqua (1)
|7-0
|126
|4. Sunbury Big Walnut
|8-0
|105
|5. Akron Hoban (1)
|6-2
|86
|6. Medina Highland
|7-1
|74
|7. Toledo Central Catholic
|6-2
|50
|8. Avon
|6-2
|37
|9. Hudson
|7-1
|29
|10. Willoughby South
|7-1
|26
|(tie) Barberton
|7-1
|26
Others receiving 12 or more points: Ashville Teays Valley 23. Delaware Olentangy Berlin 21. Massillon Washington 16. Cincinnati La Salle 14. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 12.
|DIVISION III
|1. Chardon (14)
|8-0
|164
|2. Hamilton Badin (3)
|8-0
|159
|3. Granville
|7-0
|130
|4. Millersburg West Holmes
|8-0
|112
|5. Dover
|7-0
|104
|6. Norton
|8-0
|76
|7. Aurora
|7-1
|51
|8. Hamilton Ross
|6-1
|47
|9. Hubbard
|8-0
|38
|(tie) Chagrin Falls Kenston
|7-1
|38
Others receiving 12 or more points: Columbus Bishop Hartley 19. Monroe 18. Bellbrook (1) 13.
|DIVISION IV
|1. Cincinnati Wyoming (15)
|8-0
|171
|2. Bloom-Carroll
|8-0
|154
|3. Eaton (1)
|8-0
|125
|4. Beloit West Branch (1)
|8-0
|104
|5. Cincinnati McNicholas (1)
|7-0
|96
|6. Clarksville Clinton-Massie
|6-1
|77
|7. Van Wert
|7-1
|73
|8. Bellevue
|7-1
|72
|9. St. Clairsville
|7-1
|23
|10. Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph
|5-1
|21
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11. Port Clinton 18. 12. Navarre Fairless 17.
|DIVISION V
|1. Kirtland (17)
|7-0
|179
|2. Canfield S. Range
|8-0
|152
|3. Tontogany Otsego
|7-0
|139
|4. Ironton
|7-1
|102
|5. West Lafayette Ridgewood
|8-0
|100
|6. Sugarcreek Garaway
|8-0
|72
|7. Garrettsville Garfield
|8-0
|68
|8. Piketon
|8-0
|57
|9. Versailles
|7-1
|33
|10. Camden Preble Shawnee (1)
|8-0
|25
Others receiving 12 or more points: Elyria Catholic 13.
|DIVISION VI
|1. Archbold (12)
|8-0
|159
|2. Mechanicsburg (3)
|8-0
|153
|3. Coldwater (2)
|7-1
|124
|4. Columbia Station Columbia
|8-0
|106
|5. West Jefferson
|8-0
|96
|6. Beverly Fort Frye
|5-1
|76
|7. Ashland Crestview
|8-0
|75
|8. Columbus Grove
|8-0
|72
|9. New Middletown Springfield (1)
|7-1
|42
|10. Galion Northmor
|8-0
|32
Others receiving 12 or more points: Carey 16. Arcanum 12.
|DIVISION VII
|1. Maria Stein Marion Local (18)
|8-0
|180
|2. Newark Catholic
|8-0
|152
|3. Norwalk St. Paul
|7-0
|135
|4. Lima Central Catholic
|7-1
|102
|5. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon
|7-1
|81
|6. Sugar Grove Berne Union
|8-0
|76
|7. New Madison Tri-Village
|7-1
|65
|8. Lucas
|6-1
|39
|9. St. Henry
|6-2
|35
|10. Shadyside
|6-1
|32
Others receiving 12 or more points: Edon 30.McComb 29.
