Muskie Girls Heading to State

The John Glenn Muskies girl’s golf team is heading to state.

The Muskies took first place in the DI District Tournament at Eaglesticks. The team shot a 326 on the day. John Glenn was led by Grace Milam who shot a 71. Addy Burris shot a 80 on the day. Abby McCullough shot a 91. Elise Abrams added an 84 and Carlie Ellsworth shot a 93.

Makayla Hutchinson from Tri-Valley participated as an individual. She failed to qualify for state tying for 9th place with John Glenn’s Abrams with an 84.