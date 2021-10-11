John Glenn Handles Philo at Home

Local Sports
Court Zeppernick27

The John Glenn Muskies girls soccer team defeated Philo 7-1. A variety of scorers for the Muskies did the bulk of the damage, where John Glenn lead 5-0 at halftime. After leading the game 1-0, John Glenn quickly made it 2-0, as senior forward Angela Kumler punched it in the back of the net.

A couple possessions later, Kumler would have the ball inside the box and tap it to Becca Spohn for the goal, Kumler with the assist, and it’s 3-0 John Glenn. John Glenn would dominate the second half by adding two more goals to make it 7-0. “Bean” Sowers was just as impressive in front of the net with six saves on six Philo shots on goal throughout the night.

The Muskies advance their record to 7-5-2 on the season. Next up for John Glenn will be on the road at New Lexington Wednesday, October, 13th at 7:00pm.

Court Zeppernick
Court Zeppernick
Court graduated Ohio State University in May 2020. He has interned at NBC4, ABC6, and the Big Ten Network. He enjoys all things sports and follows all the northern Ohio sports teams including the Browns, Indians, and Cavs.

