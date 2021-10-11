John Glenn Handles Philo at Home

The John Glenn Muskies girls soccer team defeated Philo 7-1. A variety of scorers for the Muskies did the bulk of the damage, where John Glenn lead 5-0 at halftime. After leading the game 1-0, John Glenn quickly made it 2-0, as senior forward Angela Kumler punched it in the back of the net.

A couple possessions later, Kumler would have the ball inside the box and tap it to Becca Spohn for the goal, Kumler with the assist, and it’s 3-0 John Glenn. John Glenn would dominate the second half by adding two more goals to make it 7-0. “Bean” Sowers was just as impressive in front of the net with six saves on six Philo shots on goal throughout the night.

The Muskies advance their record to 7-5-2 on the season. Next up for John Glenn will be on the road at New Lexington Wednesday, October, 13th at 7:00pm.