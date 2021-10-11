J.D. Vance Works to Differentiate Himself from Other Candidates Running for US Senate

The race for the US Senate seat in Ohio makes a stop in Zanesville Monday. JD Vance is facing a large group of other republicans in the May primary in 2022.

He says the way he differentiates himself from other candidates by talking about issues they are not willing to talk about. “I think that republicans, we’ve got to do a good job at standing up for what is the base of our party, which is the working and middle class voters, who make us successful and I think to do that we have to go after big tech companies, we have to break them up. I think to do that we have to bring a lot of our manufacturing and supply chains from China so people can work in good middle class manufacturing jobs”

Vance says he would like to have former President Donald Trump’s endorsement. “I think it would ,certainly help and , most of all I don’t want him to endorse anyone else, the conversations I have had with the president sounds like he is going to stay neutral for now. “

Vance is facing a full ballot in the primary that includes former State Treasurer Josh Mandel, former Ohio Republican Party Chair, Jane Timken, Cleveland car dealer Bernie Morena and Investment banker Mike Gibbons. The primary

is in May of 2022.