Friends of the Library Bookstore is Now Taking Books For Donation

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- If you have books that you’ve already read or just no longer need, the John McIntire Library’s Friends of the Library bookstore is now back open.

Friends of the Library gives people the opportunity to donate books and other materials to the library. Sean Fennell, Marketing Communications Director at John McIntire Library said it will be open tomorrow from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.

“It will be having the kind of hours that they had before in 2019 so we’re really excited that this Tuesday we’re able to open it back up again and of course, we changed things just a little bit so we asked that donations to the Friends of the Library, as far as books and materials and things like that, be during our open hours,” Fennell stated. “So, this is a great time if you’ve been holding onto some books to donate to the library, this is the time to be able to come and bring them in now finally. Just in time before the weather turns a bit crisp.”

Fennel added that all the proceeds from the book sales will be going to the library programs.

“Our summer reading is heavily supported by our Friends of the Library through people coming in and donating books and also purchasing books… It is all run by volunteers for the library as well so all of the volunteers from the Friends of the Library bookstore are really wonderful and you can always join as well if you’re looking for something to be able to do, and kind of help support the library,” Fennell said.

The bookstore will be open on Tuesdays 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. and also on Wednesdays, 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., and Saturdays, 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. For information, you can visit their website at muskingumlibrary.org.