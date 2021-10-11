Updated on Monday, October 11, 2021 at 7:10 AM EDT

TODAY: Partly Sunny. Very Warm. High 83°

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Spotty Shower Late. Patchy Fog. Warm. Low 61°

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Spotty Showers. Not as Warm. High 78°

DISCUSSION:

A very warm beginning to the new work week across SE Ohio, with highs in the low to mid 80s this afternoon! That is 10 to 15 degrees above average for this time of the year. Skies will be partly sunny across the region, but more cloud cover will filter into the area by the mid to late afternoon.

A spotty shower chance will return late tonight, otherwise we will see mostly cloudy skies. Some patchy fog will be possible, along with warm conditions. Lows will bottom out into the lower 60s.

A few spotty shower chances will return into the day on Tuesday. Skies will be mostly cloudy otherwise, and temperatures will be slightly cooler, but still above average. Highs will top off in the upper 70s Tuesday afternoon.

We will see more above average warmth through the end of the work week, as highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s Wednesday through Friday. Rain chances will begin to increase Thursday afternoon into the day on Friday, as an upper level trough and cold front move into the region. Scattered showers will linger into the day on Saturday, along with much cooler air. Highs will be much more seasonal, with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s to begin the weekend. We will see even cooler air on Sunday, along with partly cloudy skies.

Have a Great Monday!

