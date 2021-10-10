The Top Twenty Five

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 9, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Georgia (62)
|6-0
|1550
|2
|2. Iowa
|6-0
|1476
|3
|3. Cincinnati
|5-0
|1407
|5
|4. Oklahoma
|6-0
|1336
|6
|5. Alabama
|5-1
|1286
|1
|6. Ohio St.
|5-1
|1157
|7
|7. Penn St.
|5-1
|1147
|4
|8. Michigan
|6-0
|1139
|9
|9. Oregon
|4-1
|1057
|8
|10. Michigan St.
|6-0
|992
|11
|11. Kentucky
|6-0
|918
|16
|12. Oklahoma St.
|5-0
|830
|12
|13. Mississippi
|4-1
|779
|17
|14. Notre Dame
|5-1
|732
|14
|15. Coastal Carolina
|6-0
|712
|15
|16. Wake Forest
|6-0
|526
|19
|17. Arkansas
|4-2
|470
|13
|18. Arizona St.
|5-1
|428
|22
|19. BYU
|5-1
|421
|10
|20. Florida
|4-2
|397
|20
|21. Texas A&M
|4-2
|348
|–
|22. NC State
|4-1
|265
|23
|23. SMU
|6-0
|225
|24
|24. San Diego St.
|5-0
|176
|25
|25. Texas
|4-2
|108
|21
Others receiving votes: Auburn 106, Clemson 63, Baylor 62, UTSA 22, Mississippi St. 7, Kansas St. 3, Air Force 2, Appalachian St. 2, Pittsburgh 1.
