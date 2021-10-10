Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Archbishop Ryan 14, Cardinal O’Hara 3

Bartram 34, Martin Luther King 0

Beaver Area 20, New Castle 14

Berwick 21, Wyoming Valley West 14

Biglerville 22, York County Tech 0

Bishop Shanahan 21, Avon Grove 7

Carbondale 52, Susquehanna 26

Chester 39, Penn Wood 6

Chichester 27, Interboro 8

Cochranton 47, Iroquois 0

Conwell Egan 36, Philadelphia West Catholic 0

Cornell 34, Burgettstown 14

Downingtown East 25, Academy Park 20

Harrisburg 25, Central Dauphin East 20

Kensington 12, Overbrook 8

Lackawanna Trail 42, Scranton Holy Cross 12

Marple Newtown 24, Lower Merion 14

Mercersburg Academy 40, Valley Forge Military 6

Middletown 38, Camp Hill 0

Moon 29, Peters Township 26

Mount Lebanon 35, Pittsburgh Central Catholic 14

Peddie, N.J. 26, The Hill School 17

Penn Charter 13, Lawrenceville, N.J. 7

Perkiomen School 42, Delco Christian 18

Philadelphia Roman Catholic 27, La Salle 20

Pope John Paul II 39, Upper Merion 6

Salisbury 28, Pen Argyl 26

Sayre Area 22, Troy 21

Scranton Prep 50, Honesdale 13

Shady Side Academy 28, Apollo-Ridge 14

Sharpsville 34, Kennedy Catholic 6

St. Francis, N.Y. 28, Erie 0

Steel Valley 40, Summit Academy 6

Unionville 42, Kennett 7

Upper Dublin 28, Pennsbury 9

Wellsboro 38, Port Allegany 12

Western Beaver 40, Brentwood 12

Wilkes-Barre Area 35, Tunkhannock 31

Williams Valley 35, Marian Catholic 7

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bethlehem Catholic vs. Easton, ccd.

