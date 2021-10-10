Girl’s Soccer Tournament Draw

East District 1 DII

The number 2 seed in the East District 1 DII tournament went to Tri-Valley. They’ll open tournament play on October 20 at 6:30. They’ll play the winner of the East Liverpool/Minerva game.

Fourth seed John Glenn will host 18th seed Maysville on October 20 at 6:30.

6th seed West Muskingum will host 9th seed Carrollton on October 20th at 6:30.

East District 2 DII

Morgan will open tournament play on Monday, October 18. They’ll host Indian Creek. The winner will play St. Clairsville.

13th seed Philo will travel to 3 seed Steubenville on Thursday October 21.

Number 5 seed Zanesville will host River View on Thursday, October 21.

East District DIII

The number one seed is Hiland who will take on the 8th seed Edison.

Fourth seed Coshocton will play fifth seed Cambridge on Tuesday October 19 at 6:30 at Coshocton.

Rosecrans took the number 2 seed they’ll take on 7th seed Sandy Valley at 6:30pm on October 19 at home.

Number 3 Central Catholic will play number 6 seed Ridgewood. That game will be played at Central Catholic.