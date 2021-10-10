PREP FOOTBALL=

Abraham Lincoln 55, KIPP Dubois 0

Aliquippa 48, Chartiers Valley 13

Altoona 28, Chambersburg 14

Annville-Cleona 55, Pequea Valley 21

Archbishop Spalding, Md. 31, Malvern Prep 17

Archbishop Wood 40, Father Judge 20

Armstrong 33, Greensburg Salem 16

Athens 44, North Penn-Mansfield 14

Avonworth 36, Ambridge 7

Bald Eagle Area 49, Philipsburg-Osceola 0

Baldwin 28, Hempfield Area 0

Bangor 50, Lehighton 14

Beaver Falls 41, Mohawk 7

Belle Vernon 35, Ringgold 14

Bellefonte 40, Huntingdon 7

Bellwood-Antis 49, West Branch 0

Berks Catholic 42, Reading 12

Bethel Park 27, South Fayette 7

Bethlehem Freedom 41, Whitehall 12

Bishop Canevin 33, Leechburg 3

Blair, N.J. 21, Episcopal Academy 13

Bloomsburg 20, Hughesville 5

Boiling Springs 44, Big Spring 28

Bonner-Prendergast 48, Archbishop Carroll 0

Boyertown 42, Methacton 11

Brockway 34, Elk County Catholic 7

Burrell 28, Deer Lakes 24

California 47, Jefferson-Morgan 12

Cambria Heights 49, Penns Manor 12

Canton 48, Montgomery 6

Carmichaels 40, Monessen 6

Cedar Crest 20, Hempfield 13

Central Bucks East 56, Council Rock North 21

Central Bucks West def. Hatboro-Horsham, forfeit

Central Cambria 42, Bishop McCort 20

Central Dauphin 24, Carlisle 21

Central Martinsburg 41, Bedford 27

Central Valley 42, Keystone Oaks 0

Central York 48, Spring Grove 17

Chartiers-Houston 34, Frazier 7

Chestnut Ridge 41, Bishop Guilfoyle 22

Clairton def. Imani Christian Academy, forfeit

Clarion Area 33, Ridgway 14

Claysburg-Kimmel 25, North Star 13

Clearfield 30, Trinity 0

Coatesville 31, Downingtown West 28

Cocalico 45, Conestoga Valley 28

Columbia 35, Northern Lebanon 13

Conemaugh Township 27, Blacklick Valley 7

Conemaugh Valley 50, Meyersdale 8

Conrad Weiser 31, Hamburg 27

Cowanesque Valley 32, Wyalusing 0

Crestwood 33, Abington Heights 0

Curwensville 24, Purchase Line 22

Dallas 28, Pittston Area 6

Dallastown Area 6, Dover 0

Daniel Boone 34, Muhlenberg 7

Delaware Valley 26, Williamsport 0

Delone 39, Bermudian Springs 28

Dubois 51, Moniteau 7

Eastern York 21, West York 7

Elizabeth Forward 29, South Allegheny 0

Emmaus 35, Bethlehem Liberty 0

Ephrata 29, Lancaster Catholic 21

Erie McDowell 44, Hollidaysburg 0

Farrell 54, Wilmington 0

Fleetwood 43, Schuylkill Valley 27

Fort Leboeuf 56, Girard 0

Fox Chapel 35, Kiski Area 21

Frankford 44, Philadelphia Central 0

Freedom Area 35, Ellwood City 0

Freeport 17, East Allegheny 7

Garden Spot 36, Lebanon 0

Garnet Valley 41, Radnor 0

Glendale 15, Moshannon Valley 12

Governor Mifflin 54, Exeter 21

Greater Latrobe 55, Connellsville 13

Greenville 35, Reynolds 21

Grove City 42, Titusville 6

Hampton 35, Plum 7

Hanover Area 46, Holy Redeemer 38

Harbor Creek 13, General McLane 6

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 56, Cedar Cliff 0

Haverford 41, Springfield Delco 15

Hazleton Area 27, Scranton 7

Hickory 27, Slippery Rock 23

Homer-Center 28, River Valley 22, OT

Indiana 29, Highlands 14

Jersey Shore 62, Milton 7

Juniata 44, Midd-West 0

Karns City 41, Kane Area 12

Kennard-Dale 62, Gettysburg 22

Lakeland 26, Western Wayne 21

Lampeter-Strasburg 55, Donegal 0

Latin Charter 22, Benjamin Franklin 15

Laurel 42, New Brighton 7

Mahanoy Area 20, Schuylkill Haven 14, OT

Manheim Central 35, Solanco 21

Manheim Township 48, Penn Manor 14

Mapletown 45, Avella 16

Maplewood 16, Cambridge Springs 0

Marion Center 21, Northern Cambria 7

Mars 14, Knoch 13

McGuffey 55, Waynesburg Central 22

McKeesport 41, West Mifflin 0

Meadville 77, Franklin 0

Mechanicsburg 28, Greencastle Antrim 24

Mercer 20, Lakeview 6

Mid Valley 14, Dunmore 7

Mifflinburg 29, Montoursville 27

Minersville 43, Catasauqua 27

Montour 28, Blackhawk 21

Morrisville 18, Jenkintown 13

Mount Carmel 34, Danville 21

Mount Pleasant def. Brownsville, forfeit

Mount Union 32, Everett 10

Muncy 31, South Williamsport 20

Nanticoke Area 50, Montrose 14

Neshannock 45, Elwood City Riverside 0

New Oxford 52, York Suburban 7

North Allegheny 42, Norwin 24

North Penn 48, Harry S. Truman 20

North Pocono 48, West Scranton 0

North Schuylkill 42, Notre Dame-Green Pond 21

Northampton 35, Pleasant Valley 12

Northern Bedford 7, Juniata Valley 6

Northern Lehigh 27, Jim Thorpe 17

Northwest Area 42, Warrior Run 7

Northwestern 48, Eisenhower 7

Northwestern Lehigh 22, Blue Mountain 0

Octorara 32, ELCO 17

Old Forge 49, Riverside 0

Otto-Eldred 28, Coudersport 0

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 37, Union Area 36

Oxford 21, Great Valley 14

Palisades 35, Tamaqua 7

Palmerton 50, Pine Grove 7

Palmerton 51, Pine Grove 7

Palmyra 21, Hershey 7

Parkland 43, East Stroudsburg South 24

Penn Hills 35, North Hills 29

Penn-Trafford 15, Gateway 10

Pennridge 45, Bensalem 0

Perkiomen Valley 49, Owen J Roberts 7

Phoenixville 48, Upper Perkiomen 9

Pine-Richland 35, Shaler 0

Pittsburgh North Catholic 41, South Park 0

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 21, Cheltenham 13

Pocono Mountain West 53, Allentown Allen 24

Pottsgrove 35, Pottstown 0

Pottsville 43, Wilson 8

Punxsutawney 42, Bradford 21

Quaker Valley 30, Hopewell 7

Quakertown 35, Neshaminy 10

Red Land 32, Mifflin County 0

Redbank Valley 49, Bucktail 6

Richland def. Penn Cambria, forfeit

Ridley 70, Harriton 6

Rochester 35, Fort Cherry 0

Rustin 49, West Chester East 13

Saegertown 26, Seneca 24

Selinsgrove 33, Central Mountain 23

Seneca Valley 24, Canon-McMillan 17, 2OT

Serra Catholic def. Ligonier Valley, forfeit

Shamokin 21, Shikellamy 7

Sharon 48, Conneaut, Ohio 21

Shenandoah Valley 28, Panther Valley 21

Shenango 48, Northgate 6

Shippensburg 21, Northern York 3

Smethport 28, Cameron County 0

Somerset 26, Greater Johnstown 0

Souderton 28, Abington 14

South Side 49, Carlynton 14

South Western 21, Northeastern 13

Southern Columbia 49, Central Columbia 0

Southern Huntingdon 21, Tussey Mountain 14

Southern Lehigh 31, Saucon Valley 17

Southmoreland 35, Yough 7

Spring-Ford 49, Norristown 0

Springdale 20, Jeannette 9

Springfield Montco 41, New Hope-Solebury 14

Springside Chestnut Hill 35, Capital Prep, N.Y. 6

St. Joseph’s Prep 24, Middletown, Del. 6

St. Marys 19, Brookville 14

State College 21, Cumberland Valley 18, OT

Steelton-Highspire 34, Camp Hill Trinity 28

Steubenville, Ohio 48, Allderdice 13

Sto-Rox def. Seton-LaSalle, forfeit

Strath Haven 35, Conestoga 14

Stroudsburg 63, East Stroudsburg North 8

Susquehannock 49, Kutztown 18

Thomas Jefferson 42, Laurel Highlands 3

Tri-Valley 42, Pottsville Nativity 17

Tyrone 28, Penns Valley 18

University, W.Va. 36, Albert Gallatin 14

Upper Darby 47, Penncrest 14

Upper Dauphin 40, Susquenita 8

Upper Moreland 49, William Tennent 21

Upper St. Clair 17, West Allegheny 3

Valley 32, Derry 14

Valley View 46, Wallenpaupack 24

Warren 21, Oil City 18

Warwick 42, Elizabethtown 40

Waynesboro 52, Susquehanna Township 7

West Chester Henderson 21, Sun Valley 14

West Greene 56, Bentworth 0

West Lawn Wilson 59, Lancaster McCaskey 12

West Perry 38, East Pennsboro 14

West Philadelphia 20, Roxborough 0

West Shamokin 70, United 36

Westinghouse 44, Butler 34

Westmont Hilltop 21, Forest Hills 19

Windber 20, Berlin-Brothersvalley 6

Wissahickon 48, Lower Moreland 28

Woodland Hills 37, Franklin Regional 21

Wyoming Area 42, Lake-Lehman 7

Wyomissing 56, Twin Valley 7

York 64, Red Lion 14

York Catholic 31, Fairfield 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Beaver Area vs. New Castle, ppd. to Oct 9th.

Cle. Benedictine, Ohio vs. Erie Cathedral Prep, ppd.

Corry vs. Mercyhurst Prep, ccd.

Edison vs. Belmont Charter, ccd.

Halifax vs. Line Mountain, ccd.

Lewisburg vs. Loyalsock, ppd.

Mount Lebanon vs. Pittsburgh Central Catholic, ppd. to Oct 9th.

Nazareth Area vs. Allentown Central Catholic, ppd.

Peters Township vs. Moon, ppd. to Oct 9th.

USO vs. Brashear, ppd.

University Prep vs. Brashear, ppd.

Washington vs. Uniontown, ppd.

